Blackface? Makeup artist receives backlash after his makeup transformation

A makeup artist, @paintdatface, is under fire for his recent makeup transformation.

The Los Angeles artist posted his transformation of a white woman who was made up to look like a black woman on his Instagram, leading to immediate backlash on social media.

“As an artist and visionary, I can become bored of the ‘glam’ and done-up look that we find all over social media,” he says in his Instagram caption, “This is a transformation that I’ve been holding back from releasing for awhile now, solely because of the fear I’ve had of people turning it into a racial scandal against me.”

Well, that’s exactly what happened! People on social media had plenty to say about his “artistry”.

look at this person jumping through several hoops to prove this isnt blackface (it is; basically said it was in the caption) lmaoooooooo pic.twitter.com/poBpfTsNc8 — black history heaux (@localblactivist) May 28, 2017

Really paintdatface? You want to celebrate black culture? GET A BLACK MODEL! This is clearly blackface, your "disclamer" doesn't change that https://t.co/p724ZDtajK — Nessa (@vanessago_89) May 29, 2017

Save your sorry explanation to justify your ignorant, wrongful actions. THIS IS BLACKFACE. THIS IS BLACKFACE. THIS. IS. BLACKFACE. Next pic.twitter.com/r21PNMPrXH — Jae (@jaeralde) May 28, 2017

But, others didn’t take it as a big deal.

Am I the only black woman that doesn't see this as threatening?? Yea it's blackface but it's not in a negative light.#paintdatface pic.twitter.com/61a5049V3K — Ayyee Kyriea (@PrincessKMSC) May 31, 2017

people getting offended by this and i dont even get why. its obviously about make up not about race, as he clearly stated #paintdatface pic.twitter.com/edJPV01AEN — Teodora Filipovic (@_Meowtallica_) May 31, 2017

The artist has since deleted his original post, and posted a response to his criticisms.