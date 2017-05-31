Blackface? Makeup artist receives backlash after his makeup transformation

A makeup artist, @paintdatface, is under fire for his recent makeup transformation.
The Los Angeles artist posted his transformation of a white woman who was made up to look like a black woman on his Instagram, leading to immediate backlash on social media.
“As an artist and visionary, I can become bored of the ‘glam’ and done-up look that we find all over social media,” he says in his Instagram caption, “This is a transformation that I’ve been holding back from releasing for awhile now, solely because of the fear I’ve had of people turning it into a racial scandal against me.”
Well, that’s exactly what happened! People on social media had plenty to say about his “artistry”.
But, others didn’t take it as a big deal.
The artist has since deleted his original post, and posted a response to his criticisms.
The transformation that I recently posted of a woman transformed into a woman of another culture has been highly criticized by those who don't understand the message. I deleted the post, not because I had regret or saw wrongdoing, but because of the negativity social media turned it into. It's been assumed by most that my intentions were to transform my model into a black woman. Truth is, my intentions were to keep the look vague enough to be relatable to many women of different cultures, but the true inspiration of the overall look came from my Cuban heritage. Although I am saddened by how many people are angered, I can't offer an apology for my artwork and for what I find to be beautiful. The transformation came from a place of love and was not about mocking one's race, but rather about celebrating it. I am so proud to be illustrating a woman representing several cultures along with their achievements, beliefs and histories. Art is interpreted differently by all and sometimes it's uncomfortable, but making this world a better place starts with our mindset – thinking positive, showing love and practicing unity.