5-star luxury bunkers are being built around the world

CLEVELAND - During the Cold War, Americans built underground bomb shelters in their backyards so that they'd have somewhere to shelter in case of nuclear war.

Some of that thinking is still around today, as some prepare for a nuclear war, which they believe will lead to an apocalypse. So they stockpile food, water and weapons.

But they're not planning on riding out the storm in a little cement backyard bunker. These doomsday preppers are also some of the richest people on the planet.

They're building 5-star bunkers at a record pace, from Eastern Europe to Kansas to right here in Ohio.

Fox 8's Suzanne Stratford gives us a look at these luxury bunkers.

