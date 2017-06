Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EULESS - Euless police are investigating a break-in at a gun shop next door to its department headquarters.

Police say Saturday morning, a group of five thieves broke into Euless Guns and Ammo on West Euless Boulevard and were out in under two minutes, stealing a total of 39 handguns.

Surveillance video shows the thieves covered from head to toe -- wearing hoodies pulled up -- leaving the shop in a white, Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Police are still investigating the incident.