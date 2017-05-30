White House communications director stepping down

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump continues to hurl attacks at the “fake news media” while more problems unravel at the White House, beginning with the resignation of White House communications director Mike Dubke.

Over the holiday weekend, the president tweeted that “The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don’t want America to hear the real story!”

The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Early Tuesday morning, the president doubled down on Twitter, writing “Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News.”

Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

At the same time Tuesday morning, a very real story began to unfold: Dubke is calling it quits.

He told CNN Tuesday that he submitted his resignation back on May 18, but offered to stay until the end of President Donald Trump’s foreign trip. A final day has not been set, Dubke said.

“It has been a privilege to serve this president,” Dubke said in a phone interview.

Dubke said he had “a good conversation with the President” after submitting his resignation. He declined to discuss any turmoil inside the West Wing, only saying he was resigning “for a number of reasons — for personal reasons.”

Dubke’s departure comes as speculation has swirled about a possible Trump staff shakeup.

Asked about White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s job security, a White House official said staffers have been told the press secretary “isn’t going anywhere.”

Dubke, who founded Crossroads Media, a political admaker based in Alexandria, Virginia, joined the administration in February after he was brought in by Spicer.

“What I will say is that (Dubke) has expressed his desire to leave the White House and made very clear that he would see through the President’s international trip,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Fox News Tuesday morning.