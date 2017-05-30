Wednesday is deadline for filing property tax protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — A big deadline's coming up Wednesday for Texas homeowners. May 31 is the last day you can file a property tax protest to try to get your property revalued at a lower rate, which means paying less in taxes.

The deadline was apparent over at the Dallas Central Appraisal District, with tons of people pouring in to file their protests.

“These property taxes are going outrageous, through the roof, no reason,” one man filing his property tax protest said. “The same wood frame houses that was $50,000-60,000 last year, they’re $100,000 now. That’s crazy, man!”

Hey, he ain’t wrong! According to TaxRates.org the Lone Star State has the third highest property value tax percentage in the nation. Here in the Metroplex, Denton, Collin, Tarrant and Dallas County all come in over the state average, with the average person paying between 2,800 and 4,300 dollars in taxes.

Of course, this leads to another debate: should you use a tax service when lodging your official property tax protest? Well first things first, make sure the organization you use is legit. After that, it basically boils down to this: if you use a tax service, your chance of a successful protest probably goes up, but of course, then you owe the service their fee, which could be over half of what you saved.

So you can make your call, but make it quick, because by the end of tomorrow you’re stuck with whatever the county gives you.