Kathy Griffin defends photo with bloody replica of Trump’s severed head

WARNING: Some may find the full image, which is embedded below, to be disturbing.

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin placed herself in the middle of a social-media firestorm Tuesday with a picture of her holding a severed head resembling President Donald Trump’s.

TMZ first reported on the photo shoot, and photographer Tyler Shields posted a Tweet from TMZ and a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of the shoot with Griffin.

“We have to move to Mexico today because we’re going to go to prison – federal prison,” Griffin joked to Shields in the video.

“Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise,” Griffin said.

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

Backlash on social media was immediate.

I am an anti-Trump liberal, but Kathy Griffin went too far. VERY bad taste. Poor decision, on par w/ the worse from Anti-Obama loonies. — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) May 30, 2017

We can't knock the alt right for promoting hate speech & then support Kathy Griffin for promoting violence against the President. — Simar (@sahluwal) May 30, 2017

Happy to see so many on the left denouncing Kathy Griffin. If only so many on the right had denounced the guys with the Obama noose costume. — Gord Macey (@GordMacey) May 30, 2017

Griffin defended the gory image on Twitter, calling Shields a “great photog/film maker” and saying she doesn’t condone “any violence by my fans or others to anyone.”

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017