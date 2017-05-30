Grand Prairie pays tribute to our fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Some people forget Memorial Day isn't for families to take their boats to the lake and eat hot dogs. The whole point of Memorial Day is to remember our fallen soldiers, like folks in Grand Prairie did.

"It's a day when we celebrate the sacrifice that the soldiers gave for our country," one attendee said.

"It's a day so you can actually just take the time off and have a moment of silence, and you can show gratitude and show respect to the people who have given everything," Francisco Bugarin said.

Bugarin is in the Reserves and did a 15-month tour in Iraq from 2009-2011.

"It was something I'm accomplished of and I feel proud of. I've served my country, I've done my part and you should support the troops," Bugarin said.

For some people, it's much more than remembering our troops. It's about remembering family.

"My grandpa fought at the Korean War and [my son's] dad fought in Iraq, but [my son's] dad survived, but a lot of his friends didn't," Marissa Rodriguez said.

"We think it's important to come out and teach the kids about and let them understand what people before us have done to ensure that we can have freedom," Francisco Bugarin said.

With hands over their hearts, the crowd paid tribute to our fallen soldiers.

"We don't know them all," Bugarin said, "but we owe all to them."