Dallas Officer in stable condition after hit and run

DALLAS -- When people saw a police cruiser get knocked into a creek, they jumped into action.

Dallas cops say OfficerDdale Ordogne was heading to a call when another car failed to yield the right of way, hit the police cruiser, and drove away from the scene.

Albert Martinez with the Dallas Police Department said, “They basically bounced off each other, which sent Senior Corporal Ordogne off to the side onto the grass and over the creek.”

Officer Ordogne was sent to the hospital with critical injures. Fast-forward to today and the officer is in stable condition, but DPD is still looking for the person who hit the cruiser.

Meanwhile DPD is thankful for the folks who jumped in and helped the officer in need.

“They came to us at a moment of crisis,” Officer Martinez said. “At times when we see the worst in humanity this is a moment where they showed us the best of humanity when they came together. We are extremely grateful for what they did.”

Officers are still trying to piece together exactly what went down and are asking anyone who has any info to bring it forward.