Dallas Cowboys’ Nolan Carroll arrested for DWI

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested on suspicion of DWI Monday morning. The arrest was made near Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

Police haven't released any details on what traffic violation Carroll was stopped for, but say he was not involved in a car accident. The cornerback was taken into custody at the Dallas County Jail, where he posted bond Monday afternoon.

A Cowboys official says the team is aware of the situation and they are gathering more information about the incident. Carroll just signed a 3-year, $10 million dollar deal with the Cowboys in March. He spent the three years prior playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and before that was a member of the Miami Dolphins.