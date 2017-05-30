Arrest made in murder of teen killed hours after graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a popular Dallas teenager who was fatally shot just hours after he walked across the graduation stage at Carter High School.

Irving police say LeDajrick Rajae Cox was out with friends celebrating graduation when they stopped at the 7-11 at Belt Line Road and Walnut Hill Lane in Irving; officers say the boys got into an argument with a group in another vehicle and tried to drive away.

The suspect vehicle followed, pulled up beside them and fired a round of shots. Cox was one of three police found shot; he died at Parkland Memorial Hospital. One victim is still in the hospital recovering while the other has been released.

UPDATE: Irving police received numerous tips identifying the alleged driver of the suspect vehicle and two other suspects from that car. Jeremiah Robinson, 17, is in the Irving Jail, charged with murder. His bond has not been set.

Motive for the shooting is not yet clear; police are continuing to investigate and are asking those with any information to come forward.

LeDajrick Cox had plans to play football for Navarro College.