Greg Abbott makes not so funny joke about shooting reporters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN -- Governor Abbott is getting blasted for a not so funny joke. After signing a new bill into law that lowers fees for gun owners in Texas, Abbott visited a gun range to show off his skills. Then he held up his target sheet and said something you won't even believe.

"I'm gonna carry this around in case I see any reporters," Abbott said.

The irony is unreal because he said that in front of a bunch of reporters!

This joke misfire came just two days after GOP candidate Greg Gianforte allegedly body slammed a reporter. Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, asked Gianforte about the GOP healthcare plan when the Montana man went all WWE on him!

Gianforte: I'll talk to you about that later.

Jacobs: Yeah but there's not going to be time.

Gianforte: Speak with Shane, please.

Gianforte: Get the hell out of here!

[scuffling noises]

Jacobs: Jesus!

Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault but still won a seat in the house.

"I'm not proud of what happened, " Gianforte said. "I should not have treated that reporter that way, and for that, I'm sorry Mr. Ben Jacobs."

President Trump hasn't even taken things this far, and we all know how much he hates the media! Maybe what's out of control is body slamming reporters and threatening to shoot them. Just saying.