Army Reserve and ICU nurse talks about what Memorial Day means to him

PLANO - Even on Memorial Day, it's business as usual in the ICU at Baylor Heart Hospital in Plano, except one of the scrubs on one of the nurses looks just a little bit different.

"This part of the year is really hard for me just because some of the people I know that didn't get to come back," says ICU nurse, Alex Munoz. He says that's the true meaning of Memorial Day. This weekend he's been in full gear, at a hot and humid workout, and underneath his scrubs.

"Just a reminder to myself that I am fortunate that I did get to come home and I did get to come back to my family."

Alex joined the Army after college in 2008 and is now in the Army Reserve while he works in the intensive care unit.

"I still get to give back to those in need. I still get to help. I still get to use the skills that the military gave me, to help other family members keep their family members alive."

He may not be overseas anymore but he still thinks about why he chose to join in the first place.

"It's different when you know that somebody would give their life for you, and that's just one of the things you can't get you can't gain from anywhere else."

Alex has one request.

"Just if it's today or any day, throughout the year, we appreciate the 'thanks' it really does mean a lot. Even if they don't want to thank a veteran or anybody, just take a moment and pause for those that they didn't get to come home."