Suspect confesses to Mississippi killing spree in chilling video

JACKSON, Miss. — A man is in custody after allegedly going on a killing spree in Jackson, Mississippi that ended with a sheriff’s deputy and seven others dead.

When cops captured 35-year-old Willie Godbolt Sunday, he was caught on video confessing to the murders.

Suspect tells me Lincoln Co. deputy was just in the way, and after all this he meant to commit suicide by cop. pic.twitter.com/ZebieSQkdR — Therese Apel (@TRex21) May 28, 2017

In another video, you can hear him screaming, “I love my wife. I love my kids. They would not let me live and let live. I just wanted to live. I just wanted to love my family. I just wanted to love my wife.”

Raw video from the arrest of Cory Godbolt, accused of killing 8 people in Lincoln County overnight. pic.twitter.com/8NLSkSvXQR — Therese Apel (@TRex21) May 28, 2017

According to The Clarion-Ledger, this all started Saturday with a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at the Godbolt home. When the deputy arrived, that’s when the suspect allegedly shot and killed him.

“He was just there. We was talking about me trying to take the children home,” the suspect is heard telling a reporter while in handcuffs on the ground. “Somebody called the officer, that’s what they do, they intervene. It cost him his life. I’m sorry.”

Update: Lincoln County, Miss., sheriff's deputy William Durr among 8 dead in shooting https://t.co/99tir9aWMw pic.twitter.com/hBODLWlwwp — G.Alexander(BRKNEWS) (@MajorNews911) May 28, 2017

