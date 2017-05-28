Bill Cosby reportedly paranoid his drink will be spiked before trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, PA -- Bill Cosby is reportedly paranoid that someone will slip him a mickey and poison him before his trial.

And we're not talking about the "Pill Cosby" cocktail a bar in DC actually had the nerve to create. Cosby is reportedly so freaked out about his drinks being spiked that he's bringing his own bottled water and meals to court.

And the paranoia doesn't end there.

During jury selection in Pittsburgh last week, The NY Post reports Cosby and his wife were even afraid to stay in a hotel because they thought their food would be poisoned.

The disgraced comedian heads to trial June 5 on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University staffer Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. She's one of at least 60 women who claim he did the same thing to them. During a SiriusXM interview, Cosby said he's the victim of racism and revenge.

"But your accusers are both black and white," host Michael Smerconish said.

"It's not all, not every," Cosby responded. "But I do think there's some."

Well, that could all be water under the bridge if the jury doesn't buy his story.