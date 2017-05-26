“Woman-only” screening of ‘Wonder Woman’ causing male mayhem!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN -- The Alamo Draft House Theater in Austin sparked male mayhem when it announced it would be showing a women-only screening of Wonder Woman on June 6. And we're not just talking customers. The entire staff that night will be nothing but ladies.

Originally, there was only going to be one showing but tickets for the event sold out immediately and Alamo added another. Now even their New York location is doing a female-only screening!!

And while women are rejoicing; honoring the film with an all women screening and feeling like rays of sunshine, some fellas aren't too happy and they’re crying sexism.

One writes – “Great, let us know when you have guys-only screenings of Thor, Spider-Man, Star Wars, etc. Let's see you walk the walk now that you set this precedence.”

And another says –“Have you ever hosted a men's only showing of any film?”

To which Alamo replied, “We've never done showings where you had to be a man to get in, but we did* show the entourage movie a few years ago.”

When they said the future is female, they weren't lying!