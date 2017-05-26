WATCH: Woman jumps on top of her car to stop thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - A Milwaukee woman fought off thieves trying to steal her car, while she was pumping gas!

Melissa Smith was pumping gas when a car pulled up in front of her car.

Someone got out of the car and jumped into Smith's, prompting her to jump on top of her hood and hang on while the suspect tried to drive away.

"I had the thought in my head, do I go after my purse? Do I stop my car?" Smith said, "I had my 'oh hell this isn't happening to me today' moment."

She admits she didn't think about the danger of jumping on her hood until afterwards. The thief eventually gave up, jumped out of her car and took off in the car that pulled up while she was pumping gas.

"It wasn't the smartest and safest thing, but I went with my instinct."