Travel Fix: traveling through Europe on a train

Drew Binsky has talked about everything you need to know when traveling on a plane, but what about traveling on a train through Europe?

"I've done maybe half a dozen trips to Europe and every time I've gone, I do a Eurail pass. It's kind of like all the trains combined into one."

And if you're not sure where you'll be headed in Europe, Drew says the pass that covers 28 countries might just be the best purchase to make before traveling!

" You can buy an inclusive euro pass for one week, two weeks, one month, three months. I think those are the time limits of how long the passes are," he said.

It'll make your travels on a train easier and also cheaper than buying individual passes.

"Because the Euro pass, the unlimited pass, you can just show up at any train stations without a reservation, jump on any train to any destination. So if you want - you can visit 8 countries in one day all in the same fee of the one pass," Drew said.

But you don't have to go the all-inclusive route.

Drew says, "Let's say you know you're going to four countries, then you can buy four countries' specific passes and it's going to be much cheaper than the all country passes."

Most importantly, Drew says, make sure to purchase your tickets online before you travel - it'll save you money, time and hassle.

