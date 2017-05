Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo, will make his big broadcasting debut this weekend!

CBS sports producer, Lance Barrow, dropped the news that Romo will take on his new role as a sports broadcaster this weekend at the PGA Dean and Deluca Invitational in Fort Worth.

Romo announced his new gig via social media in April after retiring as a Cowboy last season.

He will be calling two Cowboys games on CBS in November.