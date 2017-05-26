Texas teachers name student ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANNELVIEW, TX - A family is furious after her daughter was given a certificate at school that named her "most likely to become a terrorist."

Lizeth Villanueva, 13, received the certificate during a mock awards ceremony at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School.

Villanueva says she was given the award in an advanced learning program which is supposed to help kids prepare for college.

Apparently, her teacher told students the award was meant to be funny.

The principal of the school released an apology on Twitter concluding that "an investigation will be launched into these events."