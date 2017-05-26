× Suspect linked to two north Texas women murders near TCU and Lake Ray Hubbard

PLANO – An arrest has been made for Plano woman, Megan Leigh Getrum, found in Lake Ray Hubbard in April.

Plano police arrested suspect, Reginald Gerard Kimbro, 23, on May 25 for capital murder.

Plano PD began a missing person investigation for Getrum on April 14, leading the case to become suspicious when police found her body floating in Lake Ray Hubbard in Dallas on April 15.

According to an affidavit, her cause of death was “homicidal violence including blunt force injury, neck compression and drowning.”

The Dallas County Medical Examiner found Kimbro’s DNA on Getrum after a sexual assault exam was performed during her autopsy.

Kimbro is also involved in the recent murder investigation of Molly Matheson near TCU, who was strangled to death on April 10.

Fort Worth PD Detective Sullivan interviewed Kimbro on April 14, the day Getrum’s missing person investigation was conducted. According to Sullivan, Kimbro left the interview very angrily, denying killing Matheson.

Plano detectives executed an arrest warrant for Kimbro who was previously in custody at the Tarrant County Jail.