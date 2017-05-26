Queen Elizabeth II visits Manchester bombing victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of the Manchester bombing victims got a surprise visit from Queen Elizabeth II.

Yep, on Thursday her royal highness personally went to visit a number of the victims and their parents at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

And even though the reason she was there was because of the terrorist attack, the conversations were't all about the bad.

At one point, the Queen also talked about pop star Ariana Grande - for example, telling 14-year-old Evie Mills that she thought Grande was a "very good singer."

Another one of the victims, 15-year-old Millie Robson, told the Queen that she had won VIP passes and met Grande backstage!

Her Highness also spoke to doctors and nurses who responded to the attack, thanked them for their work and told them, "the awful thing was that everyone was so young."

At least 22 were killed, and over 100 injured Monday - after a 22-year-old terrorist blew himself up outside the Manchester arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

According to NHS England( part of the country's department of health) 75 people are still getting treated in hospitals across Manchester - including 23 in critical condition.

But, it's easy to tell that it'll take more than a gutless attack to break the spirit of not only the city of Manchester, but the entire nation of England.