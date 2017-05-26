Mark O’Mara bringing attention to Jacqueline Craig case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Just when you thought the Jacqueline Craig situation was over, turns out Jacqueline hired defense attorney Mark O'Mara.

"I will say that I've been blessed with being involved in a number of civil rights cases, and obviously that stemmed from the publicity I received on the Zimmerman defense," Mark O'Mara said.

In case you didn't know, O'Mara was a lawyer for George Zimmerman, the man who was acquitted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, but with the charges against Jacqueline dropped, and the officer involved already punished, why does she need O'Mara?

"The way that the officer treated her daughter and Ms. Craig was a violation of her civil rights in my opinion," O'Mara said. "Having said that, I believe that if we can work together, there may be a resolution that's going to avoid any type of lawsuit."

So there's no lawsuit against Fort Worth or their police department, at least not yet, but the Craig family, their lawyer Lee Merritt, and now O'Mara want peace in the streets.

"Now Fort Worth has an opportunity to look at itself and to fix things," O'Mara said. "If we can help be part of that, then that's what we want to do, that's our primary focus right now."

With Merritt's legal sway in Texas and O'Mara's high profile name, this case is sure to get a lot of attention, and that's something they certainly won't shy away from.

O'Mara said, "people are getting shot, officers are getting assassinated, so there's a lot of tension, and we need to fix that."