Dallas hosts Famous Monsters convention this weekend

DALLAS -- A convention of Famous Monsters will be in Dallas this weekend, and hopefully, real scares don't spoil the fun.

Props, artwork, merch, and of course, actors, directors, and other genre celebs will be on hand for the celebration of all things classic horror.

"I'm amazed at young people that are into The Creature from the Black Lagoon," said Ricou Browning, who wore the classic monster suit for the underwater scenes in the cult classic.

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie on The Munsters, agreed. "You throw back to a black-and-white TV show, super low-tech, and having kids enjoy it, it's really cool."

"If it wasn't for Famous Monsters," said Sara Karloff, whose father was iconic as Frankenstein's monster in the 1931 film, "People wouldn't know about the films and the actors and everything that went into the films."

Yeah, it's a rare opportunity for fans to see these celebs in person and out of costume, and it's also a chance for monster lovers to get suited up themselves!

But while security is always taken seriously at events like this, recent events have made it even more of a concern.

That was especially true in Arizona, where a man was arrested after allegedly bringing four guns and a knife into the Phoenix Comicon.

That event has banned anything that looks like a weapon for the rest of the weekend.

Costumes and props are still allowed - and even encouraged! - at the Dallas Famous Monsters Convention though.

And isn't that a good thing? After all, if we have to change the way we celebrate our famous monsters, aren't we just letting the real monsters win?

Hey, whatever happens, be safe out there, y'all!