Concert concerns for DFW after Manchester terrorist attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- The blasts outside the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester no doubt scared all concert goers and even artists. But Ariana isn't letting the terrorist attack keep her down.

She just announced a benefit concert in Manchester.

However, that doesn't mean the next time you head out to a concert things won't be different. The attack brought attention to something we’ve ignored for a bit: venue safety.

Which is why, as big names head to the Lone Star State to take the stage, Dallas, Arlington, and Grand Prairie law enforcement are taking a second look at security plans.

Yep, and with U2 in town to perform at AT&T Stadium, one of largest stadiums in the world, you better believe increased security is on deck.

"I feel that I’m confident that they probably have a very high-level security now, especially in the wake of what went on in Manchester,” says concert goer, Elizabeth Jouve.

Now we're living in some scary times, for sure. But what law enforcement doesn't want you to do is be scared to go out and have a good time. Basically, don't let terrorism win!

Donnie Wahlberg even tweeted this heartfelt message out two hours before the Total Package concert at the American Airlines Center, saying we must carry on and celebrate.

Andrea Martinez says, "I’m not really too concerned with it, mainly because I’m not going to let terrorist dictate what I can do and anything like that. I’m just going to go enjoy myself now and I’m not going to let that impede me at all."

And that's exactly the kind of attitude needed that’ll keep the cowards we call "terrorists" from winning.