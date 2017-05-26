Chew on This: Bijou Belle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Getting food in the Metroplex often means traveling 15-20 minutes to eat at one of your favorite spots – but what if you killed two birds with one stone? Introducing the Bijou Belle

"For the most part a lot of people are like wow, this is really different,” Kobe Lewis told Newsfix. Lewis is the owner of the Bijou Belle. "As soon as you tell them a mobile dining business, either they think a food truck or they think a party bus. But it's really just a restaurant on wheels."

A pretty turnt-up restaurant we might add. And it seats 24 people. As for the name:

"It's my mother's name,” Lew said. “I just figured everything that she's done for me, she's been like my support all through life, so when my dream came true I figured why not name it after her."

And whether it's dinner, lunch, or even brunch – when it comes to the food – the Bijou Belle likes to switch it up.

"Every quarter we change the menu,” Lewis told Newsfix. “So typically when someone reaches out to charter, we try to customize the menu according to their needs. We got a full kitchen, we got the booths set up."

And a party ain't a party without the right vibes. Chew on This: At your request, Bijou Belle comes with a DJ – so you can set the mood for whatever kind of ride you want to take your peeps on.

"We've done some rides where it’s just some jazz playing in the background and we've done some where they really wanted to party and they asked for a DJ,” Lewis said. “So it all depends on who is chartering the bus and what event is going on."

Food and fun on wheels? It's safe to say Bijou Belle is going places!