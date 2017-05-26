Security tightened for Dallas U2 concert tonight

ARLINGTON - Following the tragedy that happened in Manchester earlier this week, Arlington police are reviewing safety and security plans for U2's concert tonight at AT&T Stadium.
Officers say they will be taking caution by working with federal law enforcement partners in an upgraded capacity to keep fans secure.
Authorities also plan to keep a close watch on areas of entry and exit at the stadium.
U2 will take the stage for their 30th anniversary "Joshua Tree Tour" tonight from 8-11 pm.
Tickets are still available to purchase.