Kidnapped woman escapes RV during chase, 2 children rescued before suspect dies in fiery end

ARLINGTON – A police chase involving a recreational vehicle carrying a man who had allegedly shot his wife and taken her, along with their two young children, across several counties came to a fiery end in Arlington early Thursday morning.

According to Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook, Arlington police joined the chase about 4:30 a.m., after Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 text from a woman reporting she had been shot, kidnapped, and she and her two children were inside an RV. The woman texted they were near FM 513 and IH 30 in Hunt County.

Police say about 20 minutes later, a Caddo Mills police officer saw the RV near FM 1903 and IH 30, still in Hunt County. The officer reported seeing the woman jump from the RV near FM 35 while it was still going at high speed. The woman was taken to Baylor Memorial Hospital in Dallas and treated for gunshot wounds. Her current condition is not known.

The chase from Hunt County continued across county lines and brought in law enforcement from Rockwall, Rowlett, Dallas, and Grand Prairie. Several agencies deployed spike strips, but they were not enough to stop the chase.

After the pursuit entered Arlington, the RV finally became disabled in the westbound lanes of IH 30 at Cooper Street. When officers from Caddo Mills and Hunt County approached the RV, they saw the man open the door and release two small children. The kids are described as a toddler and a three-year-old. As the officers were carrying the children to safety, they heard what they believed was a single gun shot as the vehicle began to smoke and catch fire.

The children were taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital to be checked out. Their conditions are not known.

Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and Rockwall police are investigating the shooting of the woman. Arlington police are investigating the death of the man and the disabled RV; his cause of death will be determined and identity released by the Tarrant Count Medical Examiner pending notification of family.