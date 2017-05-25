Howell Instruments has a long backstory to their Dean and Deluca player sponsorship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - We recently told you about wounded war hero, John Faulkenberry, who's actually playing in the Dean and Deluca Pro-Am golf invitational, but we didn't tell you about the sponsorship that got him to the tee.

"Howell instruments likes to brag that we have 26% veterans, we have about 7% disabled veterans," says Howell Instruments CEO Shep Brown, "so I challenged Francis, find me somebody who`s worthy of this opportunity to play a round of golf with the professionals."

He says to really get the whole story, you need to rewind about 65 years.

That's when the company founder, world war two pilot, John Howell, was shot down in Hungary, and survived.

"He knew that at one time in his life, a manufacturer built something that helped save his life and he wanted to return the favor."

From there, Howell Instruments was born, but what about the golf thing?

"He was also a golf geek," says Brown of Howell, "played in the Pro-Am for several years."

When brown took over, he was thinking about an alternative to swinging those woods himself.

"It didn`t seem like it was an appropriate thing to do when I had my fallen warriors out there and we thought what could we do to bring the two things together."

Being a veteran of the air force himself, Brown says it`s all about awareness.

"They don`t really need a hand out they need a hand up and we`re part of that."

Looks like it`s par for the course when it comes to Howell Instruments.