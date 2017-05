Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A new and interesting way to get fit is making its way to Dallas, and it involves goats!

Goat Yoga classes are being offered in the month of June for the very first time in Dallas.

The interactive class will be set to the tunes of Texas country accompanied by 20 baby pygmy goats.

The event will be held at 8 pm on June 16th in the Backyard at east bound and Down Icehouse.