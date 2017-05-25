Fort Worth officer suffers seizure after car collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police say an officer was injured while responding to a car accident near the Stockyards.

Police say the officer was working inside of his parked vehicle when he was rear-ended and pushed into the vehicle in front of him.

Two or three more vehicles also crashed into the back of his patrol car.

Police say the officer suffered a seizure due to the accident and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

No one else was reported to be injured at the scene and the officer was released from the hospital Wednesday night.