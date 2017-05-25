Denton police investigate multiple sexual assaults near UNT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - Denton police are continuing to investigate multiple sexual assaults near UNT.

The latest assault was reported just last week, and police say the attacks are occurring at apartment complexes near campus.

Officers say they are unsure if one person is responsible for all of the attacks, but victims reported to police that they did not know their attackers.

While none of the assaults happened on campus, UNT still continues to send out an "off-campus crime alert" to students to warn them to be aware of their surroundings.