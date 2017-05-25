Caroline Kennedy on JFK`s 100th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The vows of this Nation can only be fulfilled if we in this Nation are first, and, therefore, we intend to be first.”

-John F. Kennedy

On May 29th, John Fitzgerald Kennedy would have turned 100 years old.

In order to honor the former president, also known as her dad, Caroline Kennedy and her children put together a video message.

"I’ve thought about him and missed him, every day of my life,” said Caroline. "President Kennedy inspired a generation that transformed America. They marked for justice; they served in the Peace Corps, in inner cities, in outer space."

Caroline is Kennedy’s only living child and the former Ambassador to Japan. She told CNN her family wanted to celebrate by sharing his legacy with the world.

"To me, that is where he lives, as a historical figure rooted in the past, but also as a person connected to so much to what came after him,” said Caroline’s daughter, Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg.

We talked to folks in Dealey Plaza about the president's 100th.

"President Kennedy provided inspiration and courage for all of us to be the best that we can be and to respect everyone for what they believe and where they come from,” one said.

"President Kennedy is probably, to me, one of the best presidents, we’ve ever had," said another, "He was just a great man. He was for the people and that’s what we need today."

As for what Kennedy would stand for in today's politics, there’s really no way to know for sure, but for the Kennedy family - they just hope his values aren't forgotten.

"As a family, we're so proud of what my father stood for during his life and how powerful those values remain today," Caroline said.

Happy birthday Mr. President!