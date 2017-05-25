App lets dogs take a walk while owners are at work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's hard being a dog owner with a day job. Nobody wants to leave their best friend at home all day with nothing to do and no one to play with.

Luckily, there's an app for that. It's called "Wag!" and it's basically Uber for your dog.

"It's extremely easy to use," said Bennett Kendall, a Wag! dog walker. "They set it up, I come to the house, take the dog out, come back, put him back in, and it's as painless as walking a dog can be."

Mindy Zapata, who has to leave her energetic dog Dempsey at home while she works all day, says Wag! can be a lifesaver.

"It really helps feel better about him being there without me," Zapata told NewsFix. "I definitely think that it's something important for him - he's about a year and a half. And if he doesn't get that exercise, when I get home he's even more out of control."

Users can track their furry friend's location via GPS, receive photos and videos of the walk, and even get reports on potty breaks.

But it's risky enough getting in a stranger's car when you use Uber. Letting them into your home to pick up your dog when you're gone? Doesn't that, you know, give you pause?

"Oh, absolutely not," said Zapata.

"The vetting process is very stringent," added Kendall. "Only about, I think, 5% of applicants become walkers."

Yeah, the company says they vet their walkers with an "intense screening" process, and Mindy and Dempsey make it sound like these guys walk the walk.

So, what do you think?

At around $20 for a 30-minute walk, is it worth the cost - and the risk - to get your pup out of the house while you're gone?

Either way, the Wag! app is available now on iTunes. Walkers are waiting!