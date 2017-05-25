A pregnant high school senior in Maryland is not allowed to walk at graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Maryland teen says her Christian school turned on her because she chose life over an abortion.

Now, Maddi Runkle is five months pregnant and banned from walking at graduation.

"Sadly when she courageously shared the news of her pregnancy and her choice for life, her school did not respond with love and grace, they punished her," a YouTube user said.

Maddi, who has a 4.0 GPA, is allowed to attend the big day, she just can't walk across the stage and receive her diploma like everyone else.

"Even though we love Maddi, even though we forgive her, there's still accountability," Heritage Academy Principal Dave Hobbs said.

The principal says she breached the contract she and her parents signed, vowing she wouldn't have sex. "Discipline is not the absence of love, discipline is the application of love," Hobbs said.

But many are calling the punishment straight-up ridiculous, and praise Maddi for choosing to keep her baby.

A YouTube user said, "didn't they realize she could have had an abortion and no one would have known?"

On the flip side, new numbers from the CDC reveal teen pregnancies are actually down. We're talking about a nearly 50-percent decline between 2000 and 2014.

Hey - asking teens to abstain is a great goal but when it doesn't happen, does shunning them really teach the right lesson?