Zeke sits out practice due to car accident; David Irving could be suspended

FRISCO, TX — The Cowboys are in the middle of their OTA’s, but there was one big absence on the field today. Ezekiel Elliott was held out of practice after being in a car accident on Sunday.

“He was a passenger in a car accident on Sunday night and when he came in on Monday he just had some body stiffness and some neck stiffness,” explained Jason Garrett. “So we got him checked out and just felt like it was the right thing to do to keep him out. He’s done the dynamic warmup over the last couple days, but we kept him out of the practice portion of it.”

“He’s good,” said Dak Prescott. “Zeke, he’s going to be ready to go the moment he can.”

So Zeke’s absence should be pretty short, but another player could be facing a much longer one.

Reports are defensive end David Irving is facing a 4 game suspension for violating the league’s policy on PED’s.

“No real comment on David’s situation,” said Garrett. “We don’t want to comment on any speculation, if some ruling comes down on him or any other player that’s when we’ll comment on it.”

Suspensions have been a huge problem for the Cowboys D. If Irving’s goes through it’ll be the 4th straight year Dallas has started the season with at least 2 key defensive players suspended.

So it’s just be May but the Cowboys are in midseason form when it comes to football drama.