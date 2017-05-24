Wounded War Hero says golf has saved veterans lives, including his own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - It`s been a long walk for U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Retiree, John Faulkenberry.

And we don't mean from the tee box to the flag pin, we mean since his third deployment overseas.

"In 2007," says Faulkenberry, "I was in Afghanistan and I got shot and ending up amputating."

That's when Faulkenberry says he was in his own sand trap.

"Very low spot in life and I didn't know what I was going to be when I grow up because all of that was taken away."

But with help from his loved ones, he made it out one step at a time and is now helping other veterans do the same by running the "Skills 4 Life" program at "Military Warriors Support Foundation."

And something that may be surprising to some: Faulkenberry says golf not only saved his life, but many other veterans too.

"You can take everything else in life and throw it all away over focusing on one golf ball."

He says it's been a major part of his rehabilitation.

"Nothing else in the entire world affects that shot but you, and so if you can bring yourself to that level you can actually focus on something so simple as groundwork, if you will, to move forward in life."

And some words of wisdom for those in their low point, not just on the course, but in life.

"I would have said something sooner, asked for help sooner, been a better family man sooner [...] the biggest thing I could ever say to somebody going through that is to reach out to somebody."

Catch Faulkenberry at the Dean and Deluca Pro-Am tournament tomorrow.