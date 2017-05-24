Top Gun 2: Tom Cruise confirms sequel is happening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON - Rumors of a Top Gun sequel have been swirling for over a year and, while on an Australian morning show this week, Tom Cruise -- aka Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the movie -- finally let fans know the truth.

"Before we let you go... rumors of a Top Gun 2. Please say it's true," a morning anchor tells Cruise at the end of an interview.

"It's true," Cruise tells the anchors, to their (and our) shock and delight. Cruise has to repeatedly nod and confirm there will be a sequel.

You heard it! The sequel to the 1986 hit Top Gun will start filming sometime in the next year, which means we'll probably see it in theaters sometime in 20-20 or 20-21.

Because we all still have the need... the need for speed.