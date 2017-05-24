Spice of Blythe: Honor both past and present this Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Memorial Day is next week, and it's an important time to slow down and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who came before us.

It's also a chance to take the day and celebrate the opportunities we have here in this great country because of those sacrifices.

And what's the best way to do that? Cooking, of course!

Whether you serve up a whole chicken or a rack of ribs, a fruit plate or a macaroni salad, a roast beef sandwich, or a bag of potato chips, the important thing is being together with loved ones, celebrating the American Dream, and remembering those who paid the ultimate price to make that Dream come true.

The Spice of Blythe is, make the most of this Memorial Day by paying tribute to our fallen heroes, and by celebrating with those who are still with us.