Space bag covered in moon dust could sell for $4 million

CHICAGO -- What's cooler than the moonwalk? Landing on the moon, duh! Now, you can have a piece of it for a sky-high price.

Did you know Neil Armstrong grabbed a handful of moon dust and brought it back with him?

"The very first thing Neil Armstrong did, he put some rock samples in a bag," Nancy Carlson said.

Apparently, NASA forgot about that because after Armstrong got back, they dumped out the rocks for science and tossed aside the white pouch they came in. That bag ended up in the hands of a space geek from Chicago who bought it at an auction for only $995.

Nancy Carlson later sent it to NASA to test whether the moondust-covered pouch was real. Surprise! It was!

NASA wouldn't give it back, claiming it was their property. So Nancy sued them, won, and was over the moon when she got her little slice of history back. After all that work, she's auctioning it off! You'll never guess how much it could sell for: four million dollars!

The auction is on the 48th anniversary of man's first moonwalk, which lands on June 20.

Nancy says she'll donate some of the dough to charity and college scholarships. Hey NASA, if you want the bag back, now's your chance! It won't be dirt cheap, though!