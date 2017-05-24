Southlake plaque vandalized with racist grafitti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE - Police are investigating after a plaque at a Southlake park was vandalized with racist remarks. The plaque, located in Southlake Town Square, was named for late NFL offensive lineman Frank Cornish.

And when Cornish's wife brought family to the plaque, she found the letters 'KKK' and a racial message carved across her husband's name.

Mayor Laura Hill had the plaque removed immediately and took to Facebook to say, "This type of racist behavior has no place in Southlake and no place in our society."