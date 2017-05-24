Horse racing goes to the dogs on Memorial Day

GRAND PRAIRIE — This memorial day, people aren’t the only ones that get to watch horse racing at Lone Star Park.

For their 3rd annual Lone Star Bark event, your pooch can get in on the thoroughbred races. They’ll also get a chance to race themselves! To enter your dog, visit here.

Lone Star Bark will also include dog races with cash prizes, pet vendors, and giveaways for every dog in attendance.

Prairie Paws Adoption Center will also be present helping to find homes for their furry friends.

Gates open at 1:30PM, first races at 2:35PM. There will also be a military discount.

Check out last year’s action!