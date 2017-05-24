Globe Life Park named best ballpark for vegan food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- Globe Life Park isn't just home to the Texas Rangers, it's home to some vegan-friendly food.

"It was very exciting to be named by PETA as the top vegan-friendly ballpark in the MLB. We worked very hard to have an inclusive menu," Globe Life Park Concessions Manager Jonathan Dean said.

We had to know what all the hype was about!

"We have two of our newest items for the 2017 season. First, we have our Mediterranean nacho, hummus topped with an herb tomato and olive salad surrounded by pita chips. Very refreshing on a hot day. Second, we have our black bean tamale. Just like a traditional tamale, it's masa wrapped black beans, and then we have on top a vegan chili and vegan cheese. Very delicious, very hearty, and filling," Dean said.

They also have a vegan spinach tortilla wrapped around fresh cut carrots, cucumber, and hummus. And you can't have baseball without burgers and dogs!

"We have a vegan hot dog served with grilled onions and we also have a southwest spiced vegan burger," Dean described.

Looks like this vegan cart knocked it right out of the park.

You can find all the vegan items and more across from Section 16 at the ballpark vegan cart at every Texas Rangers home game.