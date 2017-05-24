Flying High: Pigeon busted with backpack full of drugs

Talk about flying HIGH. Seems pigeons are the new drug mules.
Cops in Kuwait caught a homing pigeon smuggling drugs in a mini backpack. The little guy was packing nearly 200 ecstasy pills. Okay, we know -- drugs are an ugly thing, but isn't that backpack the cutest thing EVER?!
They're not sure where he was flying the coop from or where he was even headed, but we have some ideas...
This isn't the first time a feathered narc's been busted. Back in 2015, guards at a prison in Costa Rica nabbed a bird flying cocaine and weed to inmates.
A real-life jail bird.