Flying High: Pigeon busted with backpack full of drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Talk about flying HIGH. Seems pigeons are the new drug mules.

Cops in Kuwait caught a homing pigeon smuggling drugs in a mini backpack. The little guy was packing nearly 200 ecstasy pills. Okay, we know -- drugs are an ugly thing, but isn't that backpack the cutest thing EVER?!

Police catch a pigeon with 200 ecstasy pills hidden in a little backpack pic.twitter.com/vSB9eYtd84 — Cass Lowe (@CassLowe) May 24, 2017

They're not sure where he was flying the coop from or where he was even headed, but we have some ideas...

This isn't the first time a feathered narc's been busted. Back in 2015, guards at a prison in Costa Rica nabbed a bird flying cocaine and weed to inmates.

A real-life jail bird.