Fitt 33: Four minute, shredded arms workout!

Are you up for the challenge? Try this quick, high-intensity arm sculpting workout that’ll target the upper body, shred and tone your arms.

Do each exercise for 20 seconds with a 10 second break between.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Workout:

- 20 second Dumbbell Swings. Keep your core tight and really use those biceps to pick up the weight.

- 10 second break. Breathe!

- 20 second Jumping Dumbbell Presses. Control your breathing and focus on exhaling to power those dumbbells up into a press.

- Repeat for a total of 4 minutes.