Fitt 33: Four minute, shredded arms workout!

Are you up for the challenge? Try this quick, high-intensity arm sculpting workout that’ll target the upper body, shred and tone your arms.
Do each exercise for 20 seconds with a 10 second break between.
The Workout:
- 20 second Dumbbell Swings. Keep your core tight and really use those biceps to pick up the weight.
- 10 second break. Breathe!
- 20 second Jumping Dumbbell Presses. Control your breathing and focus on exhaling to power those dumbbells up into a press.
- Repeat for a total of 4 minutes.