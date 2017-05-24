Dallas police investigating unexplained death on High Five

DALLAS – Dallas police are investigating the unexplained death of a man who somehow left the top of the High Five overpass and plummeted to his death early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to a major accident at the North Central Expressway access road and 635 LBJ Freeway; upon arrival, officers found 29-year-old Chase Duckworth dead on the roadway below the High Five overpass.

Witnesses told police Duckworth stopped and got out of his car on the High Five after being involved in a minor crash, then sat on the edge of the overpass and jumped.

Police found no signs that Duckworth was pushed or died at the hands of someone else, but DPD also updated a news release at 1:30 p.m. clarifying the fatality is being investigated by homicide detectives as an unexplained/accidental death and not a suicide.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will rule on cause of death.