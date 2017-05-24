Arlington City Council unanimously approves $850,000 for Christian Taylor’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - The family of a man killed by a former Arlington police officer will receive over $800,000 from the city.

Christian Taylor, a 19-year-old student at Angelo State University, was fatally shot by rookie officer Brad Miller, who was investigating burglary at a car dealership August 7, 2015. Security video showed Taylor behaving erratically in the dealership before driving through a showroom window.

The Taylor family never filed a lawsuit, but chose to work with the City of Arlington on a settlement. And Tuesday night, the Arlington City Council unanimously approved an $850,000 settlement with Christian's family.