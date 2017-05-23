The Ringling Brothers Circus takes its final bow after 146 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The "Greatest Show on Earth" took its final bow after 146 years.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to say thank you all very much," said Feld Entertainment CEO Kenneth Feld.

Yep, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus put on its final performance Sunday night to a sold-out crowd in New York.

Since the Mid-1800s, the iconic circus has wowed audiences across the country with its exotic animals, flashy costumes and high flying acts. But all of that wasn't enough to keep it popular and relevant in 2017.

The circus blames its final curtain call on a dramatic decline in ticket sales, especially after the removal of its famous elephant show.

But the problems didn't stop there. The circus had been a long-time target of animal rights activists for its treatment of animals - who not surprisingly, celebrated its ending.

Meanwhile, in Africa where animals such as lions and elephants roam free, a big game hunter died after an elephant fell on him.

Yeah, 51-year-old Theunis Bothna lead a group of hunters inside the 'Good Luck Farm Preserve' in Zimbabwe.

They apparently interrupted a breeding herd of elephants, and one of them was out for revenge.

A female elephant lifted Botha with her trunk before getting shot by another hunter, and then collapsing on Botha - killing him.

Botha worked with American and European hunters to take part in "trophy hunting" expeditions.

Expeditions that apparently end tragically, not matter which side of the fence you're on.