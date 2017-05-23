The Real Thing? Story says she killed over a dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Any good news story will answer key questions: Who? What? When? Where? (Okay, "why" and "how" are also important, but those answers aren't always available.)

So when a story is missing some of that basic information, you should ask a lot more* questions.

Take this story from Now 77 News: "Woman Kills Boyfriend Because He Cheated on Her in a Dream."

It shows you the picture of the woman supposedly involved, but it never tells you who* she is.

It tells you what she supposedly did, but it never tells you when or where it happened.

The Now 77 News website has only been around since January 2017 and their registration is private, so we don't know who is responsible for that crazy story.

Or for this one: "Marijuana Now Legal in State of Texas."

This story even has a quote: "Marijuana is now legal in the state of Texas. The police department can no longer arrest or bother you when they catch you with marijuana. You can smoke anywhere with out getting in any trouble." Hmmm. It has a quote but the story never identifies who is quoted.

Anyway, don't try smoking pot in public in Texas. The Lone Star State hasn't even made medical* marijuana legal.

By the way, the woman's picture from the dream story also turns up in a lot of stories about people who looked hot in their mug shots. Most of them aren't clear about why she was arrested, and none* of them say anything about killing her boyfriend over a dream.

Is a fishy story popping up on your social media feed? Tell us about it on our Facebook page so we can check it out.