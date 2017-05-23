Richardson police release more video in search for road rage killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON - Richardson police are still searching for the shooter in the May 18 road rage shooting on the southbound US 75 Central Expressway frontage road, near Arapaho Road and Campbell Road.

Newly-released video matches witness statements saying the victim, 27-year-old Robert Klikus of Irving, may have had to opportunity to remove himself from the situation, but did not. Reports said two cars were driving erratically before coming to a red light, where the drivers exchanged words. That's when the driver of a white, 2012 Toyota Camry shot Klikus.

Police received several calls from witnesses who saw a Good Samaritan's red car stopped alongside Klikus. The man prevented Klikus from entering the expressway and checked on him. The driver of the white Toyota Camry was last seen headed east down Arapaho Road.

Investigators believe there may be more witnesses who saw something around the Campbell Road exit at 75 (Central Expressway), or perhaps the merge lanes of SH 190 (Bush Toll) and 75.

Police are asking anyone in the area just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18 who believes s/he may have seen something to call and give a statement. In addition, police are encouraging the driver to come forward and provide his/her version of what happened.

Richardson police can be reached at 972-744-4800.