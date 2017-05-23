Newborn baby dropped off at Plano fire station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - A newborn baby left at a Plano fire station last week is now in foster care. According to Plano Fire Rescue, a mother left her 2-day-old baby at the station after telling firefighters she couldn't take care of the child.

Child Protective Services took custody of the baby before placing him with a foster family. And now, Plano firefighters are spreading awareness of a state law called The Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place.

The department says three babies have been left at the city's fire stations since the law was enacted in 1999.